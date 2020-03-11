Third Avenue fire

Firefighters from the Dothan Fire Department prepare to reenter a home on Third Avenue after extinguishing a kitchen fire on Wednesday.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Three Dothan Fire engines and one ladder truck responded to a house fire Wednesday at 815 Third Ave. near Eugene Street.

Original reports through dispatch at 1:30 p.m. informed firefighters smoke was coming from the stove. During the call it was later determined flames were visible in the kitchen area.

All occupants of the home got out of the home safely. No injuries reported.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were visible,” said Dothan Fire Chief Deputy Chris Etheridge. “Within 15 minutes firefighters had the fire under control. Firefighters utilized an offensive mode to attack the house fire.”

The home was significantly damaged by what appears to have been an accidental cooking fire, Etheridge said. The fire is still under investigation by the Dothan Fire Department. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments