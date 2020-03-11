Three Dothan Fire engines and one ladder truck responded to a house fire Wednesday at 815 Third Ave. near Eugene Street.
Original reports through dispatch at 1:30 p.m. informed firefighters smoke was coming from the stove. During the call it was later determined flames were visible in the kitchen area.
All occupants of the home got out of the home safely. No injuries reported.
“When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were visible,” said Dothan Fire Chief Deputy Chris Etheridge. “Within 15 minutes firefighters had the fire under control. Firefighters utilized an offensive mode to attack the house fire.”
The home was significantly damaged by what appears to have been an accidental cooking fire, Etheridge said. The fire is still under investigation by the Dothan Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.