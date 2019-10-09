The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) will sponsor its Homeless Stand Down event Saturday, Nov. 2. This event assists roughly 200 local homeless residents.
For the past 12 years, SEACH has reached hundreds in the community who are homeless.
“This event is very important,” said Kody Kirchoff, SEACH Vice President/Homeless Connect Coordinator at the Harbor. “This event allows the community a chance to help those who need a helping hand. The only way to decrease, and hopefully end homelessness is to get the community involved.”
SEACH volunteers have reached out to homeless men, women, and children in the area to identify their true needs, Kirchhoff said.
“The items requested by the homeless are truly a need,” Kirchhoff said. “These are items they need to survive. We meet with homeless in our area regularly, and we know what they are requesting are items that are truly a need, such as tents and portable heaters.”
Over the years, Kirchhoff has witnessed first-hand how the members of the community have rallied together to help the homeless, and he believes this year’s event will once again be a huge success.
“We have a caring and giving community,” Kirchhoff said. “I just can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity over the years.”
With the event being just a few weeks away, SEACH is still in need of supplies and volunteers to assist with the event. Items needed include warm clothes, socks, underwear, shoes, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items, water, blankets, flashlights, tents, batteries, sleeping bags, bug spray, camping equipment, personal propane tanks and propane stoves.
“This event is held to help keep the homeless warm and fed,” Kirchhoff said. “In order to help the homeless we also need volunteers to assist with packaging the food and handing the items out to the homeless community. Any support we receive will be greatly appreciated.”
The Wiregrass 2-1-1 Office will serve as the drop-off location for this event. The Wiregrass 2-1-1 Office is located at 545 W. Main St. Suite 313, Dothan.
“If anyone needs additional information regarding items needed or information regarding volunteering to assist in this event, call 2-1-1,” Kirchhoff said. “The call center has done a fine job informing the community in the past and I know they will once again. Not only do they do a fine job in answering questions, but they also do a fine job in spreading the word throughout the community.”
