Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, Dothan Utilities water personnel and water line installation contractors will perform water main repairs at the intersection of Honeysuckle/Westgate Parkway.
The water outage will be on Honeysuckle Road from Wesley Way to the intersection of Honeysuckle/Westgate Parkway.
Because of the water line repair, a large area will be flushed and may result in discolored water. If your water becomes discolored, run cold tap water at full force for approximately 20 minutes or until the water clears.
It will likely clear in a few minutes. If it does not, call the water department at (334) 615-3300.
