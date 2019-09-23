Local farmers hope harvest time reveals for a good year for crops in the hope of reaping profit, and they’ll celebrate that on the upcoming Harvest Day in Headland.
“Harvest Day is very important to our local farmers,” Mayor Ray Marler said. “It gives them a sense of pride to know so many individuals appreciate them for their hard work and dedication in the agriculture field. This is why I personally invite everyone to attend our 48th annual Harvest Day Saturday, October. 12.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. The daylong event will be filled with many forms of entertainment.
“For the past 47 years, the city of Headland and guests have enjoyed our festival,” said Rhonda Harrison, executive director of the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, we had thousands attend our annual event. We are looking for this year’s event to be even larger.”
Last year more than 100 vendors participated. Vendor spots will be situated along the town square, offering specialty items, such as clothing, hand-made jewelry, arts and crafts and more. Several food vendors will also be in attendance and will offer a large selection of items they hope will appeal to everyone.
The annual antique car show will be on display one block east of the Headland town square.
“We are very excited to once again have the New South Cruisers host an antique and collector car show,” Harrison said. “Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Judging will begin around 1 p.m. with awards being presented at 2 p.m. Roughly 40 awards will be given out as well as the Mayor’s Choice Award and the Chamber Choice Award.”
Throughout the day several forms of musical entertainment will be available with groups such as The Byrd Family, Mel Williams, and the Tom Moore Band. This year the festival will begin with entertainment provided To the Point Dance Academy. The Headland High School marching band will be the finale.
Individuals planning to attend this year’s festival are encouraged to arrive early for seating and parking.
A free park and ride shuttle will be available to transport people from the high school and elementary school parking lot to the festival area.
For more information on the 48th annual Harvest Day, call 334-693-3303.
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE
More than 100 vendors will fill the square in downtown Headland during the 48th annual Harvest Day. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a .m.
