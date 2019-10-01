honoring our veterans generic
The Dothan Eagle plans to recognize area veterans again this year for Veterans Day and needs your help.

Beginning today at dothaneagle.com, The Eagle is asking readers to nominate veterans for special recognition.

A special section titled “Honoring Our Veterans” will publish in November. The section will be primarily comprised of feature-length profiles and photos of local veterans. Stories will also be posted at dothaneagle.com.

There is no cost to submit a veteran’s nomination.

An online form allows residents to nominate veterans. Submissions must be of living veterans representing any of the following U.S. service branches - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard. Conflicts may include World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, or others.

The form asks for the veteran’s name, current address, town residing at time of service, military branch, highest rank, years in service, overseas deployments, photo from service and current photo, and 25 to 100 words describing why this veteran is worthy of tribute.

Several veterans will be selected from the nominations provided for full-length profiles.

The special section is intended to be an attractive keepsake for readers.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Oct. 9.

