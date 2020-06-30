Wiregrass residents will need to prepare for a hot and stormy Independence Day weekend that will already be different than traditional celebrations due to the coronavirus.
The National Weather Service forecasts possible thunderstorms the next few days and continuing through the weekend, likely affecting holiday plans.
In Dothan, showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoons on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday accompanied by winds that could extend overnight. The heat index is projected near 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.
On Saturday, July 4, there is an 80% chance of thunderstorms with a high near 90 degrees and partly sunny skies. Overnight, there remains a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
On Sunday, storms are likely with a 70% chance during the day and lower chances through the night.
The cities of Dothan, Slocomb and Headland, as well as Fort Rucker, are planning firework celebrations on Saturday.
Dothan's "Fireworks @ The Fairgrounds" is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds for a drive-in fireworks display. Gates open for parking at 7 p.m. and everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles.
The city of Headland and the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce will host their annual fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m. at Douglas Park. Guests are asked to remain inside their vehicles as much as possible, but to obey social distancing guidelines if they choose to leave their vehicle.
The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce also will host its inaugural Hot Toddy 10K.
Slocomb will hold its celebration at the Slocomb Recreation Park with a DJ from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ending with a fireworks display. Admission is free and the show can be observed from a vehicle, chairs or blanket.
Fort Rucker’s Freedom Fest is only open to military ID holders and those residing at the post. There will be no designated area to gather to watch the display, but those living in housing at Fort Rucker can enjoy the fireworks display from their homes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public is not invited to attend this year’s fireworks display.
A Fourth of July parade is scheduled for Independence Day for soldiers and their families stationed at Fort Rucker.
