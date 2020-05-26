Houston County Administration Building announces new business hours

As of Tuesday, the Houston County Administration Building resumed opening at 7 a.m. The building will continue to close at 3 p.m. until further notice.
In the interest of public health and safety, there will still be limitations on access and services and the county is asking those who can to continue to use web, mail-in, and drop box services.
According to Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, the commission cannot overemphasize the importance of this to the citizens as county employees work to try to stay safe from what is an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Items to note:
» Administration building will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p,m. No one will be allowed to enter the line after 3 p.m.
» Residents are asked to not come to the administration building if they are able to transact their business on the internet, via mail, or in the drop box which is clearly marked with a red flag at the front of the building.
» If you must enter the administration building, the county asks that you wear a facial covering or mask in accordance with CDC, Alabama Public Health, and the governor’s guidelines. The county wants to keep you, your family, and our employees safe through this health crisis.
» No family or friends will be allowed to enter the building with the person here to transact business. If you have others accompanying you, they will need to wait in the car. Additionally, no bags, backpacks, or other unnecessary items will be allowed in the building. Only bring what you need to transact your business.
» As you enter the building, you will be screened. No one showing an elevated temperature will be allowed admission into the building and will be encouraged to see a medical professional.
For additional information, county offices may be contacted at 334/677-4740, Probate offices at 334/677-4729 and the general county website is www.houstoncounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.