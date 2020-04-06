The Houston County Commission adopted a resolution Monday suspending all in-person proceedings at buildings owned or leased by the county through April 30.
In passing the resolution, the county follows other state and federal governments in declaring an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution notes several challenges currently facing county residents and employees, including the closing of schools and the statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on Saturday, as reasons for the measure being addressed.
