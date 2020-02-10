The Houston County Commission approved multiple items Monday, including asphalt improvements to the worst 50 miles of roads in Houston County. The county will enter into a $6 million bond issue, which would allow the county to get a jump start on repairing qualifying roads in the county. The funds collected by the recent gasoline tax will go toward paying the bond.
The 50-mile road improvements should be completed within two years. All roads and bridges improved with the gasoline tax fall under the Rebuild Alabama Plan.
While some road projects involve resurfacing efforts, many employ triple surface treatment, a product that seals cracks in roads and prevents moisture from causing further damage to surfaces.
During the Houston County Commission meeting Monday, Commission Chairman Mark Culver declared Feb. 11 as “2-1-1” Day in Houston County.
“I want to thank the volunteers and staff at Wiregrass 2-1-1 for their hard work and dedication,” Culver said. “Wiregrass 2-1-1 is a valuable organization to our community. During a time of need, 2-1-1 has simplified the progress for callers to gather much needed resources.”
Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resources to seven counties. During Wiregrass 2-1-1’s 2019 fiscal year, more than 30,000 referrals were provided to callers needing some form of assistance, and more than 19,000 calls were answered from people in the Wiregrass looking for assistance.
Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah provided a presentation on the county's weather siren system, stressing that sirens are strictly an outdoor warning system. He also warned residents to take shelter and check local media if a weather siren is heard.
“The outdoor warning system is just that,” Judah said. “Don’t depend on an outdoor warning system to keep you up-to-date on weather issues. If you do hear the weather siren, seek shelter and tune to your local media outlet. Also, I stress the importance of purchasing a weather radio and signing up for our CodeRed Program.”
Judah also urged everyone to visit the EMA’s updated website atwww.dothanhoustoncountyema.org., for the latest information available.
In other action, the commission:
» Reappointed Sharon Kelley and Ashley Carroll to the Dothan Houston County Library System
» Set annual Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board License Fees
» Adopted the resolution for the implementation of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan
» Approved $100,000 budget amendment for purchase of property located near the Houston County Administrative building
» Amended subdivision regulations for Houston County
» Awarded a bid for the Wicksburg Road Resurfacing Project to the lowest bidder
» Awarded bids for herbicide, signs, sign-making materials, and sign faces to lowest bidder meeting specs
