Houston County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Houston County will receive $27,919 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. In addition, the county will receive $39,804 in supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
This selection was made by a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federations of N. America Jewish Communities, and United Way Worldwide.
A local board in Houston County was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country as well as address additional food and shelter needs as a result of COVID-19.
The local board is made up of a representative from local city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1, Wiregrass Area Food Bank, and others, and will determine how the funds awarded to Houston County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funding, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and must have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Last year, Houston County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership, Catholic Social Services, The Wiregrass Food Bank, Salvation Army, and The United Methodist Church.
Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Brandy Nowell, Wiregrass United Way at (334)792-9661 or office@wuw.org to apply for funding.
The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m.
