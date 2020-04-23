Thursday storms that produced periods of heavy wind gusts and torrential rainfall that resulted in downed trees, sporadic power outages and street flooding caused minimal property damage across the Wiregrass, according to emergency management officials.
While rains continued to pelt the area late Thursday afternoon, Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said the storms, which included one band of winds on radar that neared 100 mph when passing through the southern part of the county before noon, could have created more damage.
As the storms tracked across the region, Dothan accumulated between 3.5 and 5 inches of rain in different parts of the city, according to a City of Dothan news release.
The heavy rainfall created localized flooding of roadways. Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said it takes time for the city’s ditches and storm drains to handle the significant amounts of water.
Judah, who described rainfall amounts as "a lot during a small period of time," said flooding of area rivers was not expected.
As the storm moved across Houston County, Dothan Fire Department responded to a call regarding a tree fallen on a home located on Pine Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. Firefighters were originally informed one resident was trapped inside. However, Judah said the resident was able to escape with no injuries.
Firefighters also responded to a storm-related structure fire located off Creek Ridge Road. According to reports, lightning struck the home’s meter box. No injuries were reported.
“We have lot of trees that have been reported down,” Judah said. “Trees are being reported on the west and south side of Dothan and the south side of Houston County. Thankfully, at this time we have no injuries reported."
Multiple power outages were reported across the area, totaling near 1,100 customers, but power was expected to be restored in a timely manner.
The storms were forecast to leave the area late Thursday and give way to sunny skies for several days and high temperatures reaching the mid-80s on Saturday.
