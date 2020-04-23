Houston County bears brunt of Thursday morning storms

Thursday morning storms brought several trees down across the Wiregrass area, including one tree that came crashing down on a home located on Pine Hills Drive.
Dothan Fire Department received a call regarding a tree fallen on a home located on Pine Hills Drive just before 10 a.m. Firefighters were originally informed one resident was trapped inside. However, Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said the resident was able to escape with no injuries.
Firefighters also responded to a storm-related structure fire located off Creek Ridge Road. According to reports, lightning appears to have struck the home’s meter box. No injuries were reported.
“We have lot of trees that have been reported down,” Judah said. “Trees are being reported on the west and south side of Dothan and the south side of Houston County. Thankfully, at this time we have no injuries reported.
Multiple power outages have been reported across the county.
“All power companies serving Dothan and Houston County are working to restore power as soon as possible,” Judah said. “However, it is time consuming because workers must wait until the winds slow down where they safely work. Also, all public services workers and fire departments are working to remove debris from roadways. I urge motorists to use caution while traveling. Workers will be present in several areas and their visibility may be difficult. Slow down and watch for workers.”
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms reported a few trees down throughout the county, but no fatalities or severe damage has been reported.
According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, no severe damage or injuries have been reported.
