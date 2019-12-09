Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver urged residents to shop locally and support the Salvation Army's kettle drive during the commission's last meeting of the year.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program helps assist the many programs available through the Salvation Army, such as holiday meals for seniors, the Angel Tree Program and holiday meals for those who qualify to participate in the Angel Tree Program. The funds also assist others in need throughout the year.
“Last week, the county participated in the Red Kettle Program by ringing bells,” Culver said. “I am proud to say we raised more money than the city of Dothan. This holiday season, I ask everyone here and the residents of Houston County to have a safe and Merry Christmas. Enjoy time with your family and friends. But, remember to support the Salvation Army so they can continue to help those who need help not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.”
In other action, the commission:
» Approved the publication of the statement of the county’s financial status for the previous year.
» Approved a $5,000 appropriation to assist in the Census count for Houston County. The city of Dothan, and Henry and Geneva counties are also contributing. The funds will go towards hiring a contractor for six months who will educate and address any concerns regarding the 2020 Census. Houston County had 74% participation in the last Census, and has set a goal of 90 to 95 % participation in the upcoming count. The contractor will work for a six-month period toward increasing participation in the Census.
» Approved a request to approve 9FIL, 9ICC, 9LET grants from Homeland Security. According to Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah, these three grants will benefit the Dothan Police Department, the Dothan Bomb Squad, and the Dothan Fire Departments. The next scheduled grants should benefit the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Grant 9FIL in the amount of $22,016 will go to the Dothan Fire Department; Grant 9ICC in the amount of $3,000 will go to the Dothan Bomb Squad; and Grant 9LET in the amount of $119,538 will go to the Dothan Police Department.
» Approved a bid for upgrading the extended aeration at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to the lowest bidder meeting specifications for the plant located in the industrial park that serves McLane Trucking and the Houston Welcome Center. Lowest bid reported as $266,500.
» Approved a request from Wicksburg Volunteer Fire Department to perform site work at the fire station located on Highway 84 West to make it necessary budget amendments
» Approved a request to place miscellaneous office equipment/supplies for probate on GovDeals.
