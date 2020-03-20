Houston County Commission discontinues in person transactions

The Houston County Commission will suspend all in-person proceedings Monday, March 23, at all public buildings owned, leased by, and under the control of the Houston County Commission.
Houston County Commissioners met Thursday to adopt a resolution suspending all in-person proceedings. Citizens are encouraged to transact county business by mail or online.
“We are committed to continuing our service to the public as this situation moves forward,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver. “The most important thing is that everyone in the community does their part to stay informed, stay calm and to recognize that we all have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."
The commission will review the resolution as the situations charge concerning the coronavirus.
Additional announcements will be made as new information becomes available.
