Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, FLORIDA, AND GEORGIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, COFFEE, DALE, GENEVA, HENRY, AND HOUSTON. IN FLORIDA, CALHOUN, CENTRAL WALTON, COASTAL BAY, HOLMES, INLAND BAY, JACKSON, NORTH WALTON, SOUTH WALTON, AND WASHINGTON. IN GEORGIA, BAKER, CALHOUN, CLAY, DECATUR, DOUGHERTY, EARLY, LEE, MILLER, MITCHELL, QUITMAN, RANDOLPH, SEMINOLE, TERRELL, TURNER, AND WORTH. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN 4 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS THE AREA BY THURSDAY EVENING. LOCALIZED AMOUNTS GREATER THAN 6 INCHES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME ARE POSSIBLE, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&