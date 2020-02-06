During the Houston County Commission Administrative meeting Thursday morning, commissioners approved items listed on Monday’s agenda, including asphalt improvements to the worst 50 miles of roads in Houston County.
If approved, the county will enter into a $6 million bond issue. The bond will allow the county to get a jump on repairing qualifying roads in the county. The funds collected by the recent gasoline tax will go toward paying the bond.
According to the commission, the 50-mile road improvements should be completed within two years. All roads and bridges improved with the gasoline tax fall under the Rebuild Alabama Plan.
While some road projects involve resurfacing efforts, many employ triple surface treatment, a product that seals cracks in roads and prevents moisture from causing further damage to surfaces.
Other topics voted to appear on the agenda include:
» Proclamation – “2-1-1 Day”
» Presentation by Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah
» Request to reappoint Sharon Kelley and Ashley Carroll to the Dothan Houston County Library System board
» Request to approve annual Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board License Fees
» Request to adopt resolution for the implementation of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan
» Request to approve budget amendment for purchase of property located near the Houston County Administrative building
» Request to adopt ordinance to amend subdivision regulations for Houston County
» Request to award bid for the Wicksburg Road Resurfacing Project
» Request to award bids for herbicide, signs, sign-making materials, and sign faces to the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
