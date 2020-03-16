With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increasing to 22 over the weekend, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is implementing additional safety measures, cancelling all jail visitations until further notice.
“Cancelling jail visitation is a must at this time,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said. “We have to be cautious in allowing visitors inside the jail. We can’t determine who may or may not have come in contact with someone with the virus, and we don’t need any employees or any inmates to come in contact with anyone who may have the virus or be a carrier of the virus.”
Valenza hopes the additional measures will address the safety of inmates, deputies, and investigators during concern of a coronavirus outbreak at the county jail.
“We are looking at screening all sheriff office employees,” Valenza said. “When it comes to safety of our deputies and investigators, well each division has been briefed and brought up-to-date on all safety measures that should be followed, such as making sure to glove up when possible, wash your hands as much as possible, and each vehicle is to be sanitized.
“I want the citizens to know we are going to do our job no matter what,” Valenza said. “Yes, we will be following all safety precautions, but we are still going to protect and serve the citizens of Houston County.”
