The Houston County Commission has reduced its meeting schedule to once per month, along with other changes effective Monday to help limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus.
According to the Houston County Commission, certain persons who have traveled internationally or been exposed to international travel, been exposed to COVID-19, been self-quarantined or experiencing fever or symptoms of the coronavirus are not allowed access to any Houston County buildings.
“We are committed to continuing our service to the public as the situation moves forward,” said Houston County Commission Chair Mark Culver. “The most important thing is that everyone in the community does their part to stay informed, stay calm, and to recognize everyone in the community has a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday morning, no confirmed cases have been reported in Houston County.
The commission urges resident to be diligent in their efforts to stay informed and to participate in mitigation activities to help reduce the exposure of the coronavirus.
County officials are implementing plans for providing the public access to government resources and continuing those services essential to public health and safety. Culver said these meetings are ongoing and will continue.
The next scheduled commission meeting is scheduled for April 13.
Culver said evaluations are ongoing as to the status of county office closing based on federal and state actions. Omussee Park and St. Johns Parks are closed at this time until further notice.
