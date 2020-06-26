A single-vehicle crash at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday claimed the life of a Houston County man.
Scott Sterling Coon, 47, was killed when the 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash occurred on Cumbie Road, approximately 12 miles west of Dothan.
Nothing further is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers continue to investigate.
