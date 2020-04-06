Two more COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health on its website this morning, raising the coronavirus death toll to seven in Houston County.
No additional information was released about the deaths. Houston County is the only area in southeast Alabama to report coronavirus-related deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health Alabama says statewide there have been 45 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 32 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
COVID-19 infections continue to climb in Alabama as residents are now under an emergency order to stay home as much as possible.
Southeast Health’s revised data this morning shows 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine confirmed inpatients that have been discharged, 30 tests pending (including 27 inpatients awaiting results), and 132 negative results. A total of 205 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reports this morning it had six confirmed positive cases and 13 test results pending. The hospital has performed 126 tests.
State health officials are reporting 1,842 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,765 tests performed. Jefferson County continues to the lead the state with 418 cases.
