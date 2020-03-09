In the near future the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will have a new home.
Commissioners voted Monday to purchase the current Five Star Credit Building located next to the administration building.
County leaders believe the move is necessary because the current building being used to house the sheriff’s office is old and out-of-date.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the move would save the county money.
According to Culver, building a new building to house the sheriff’s office would cost roughly $7 million. The county is purchasing the current Five Star Credit Union Building for $2.2 million.
“We believe this is a good investment and a good purchase for our citizens,” Culver said.
Houston County voters will consider a proposal to add a $5 fee to vehicle-registration renewals to benefit emergency medical services.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to add the fee referendum to the November ballot. If passed, the $5 fee will be added to every vehicle renewal, except those of utility trailers.
Commissioners also voted Monday to transfer certain property to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA). The property is located near the old Meadow Gold Ice Cream plant downtown. DDRA will work with Five Star Credit Union in locating its current downtown location to the property. The property will also house a farmers market offering a larger area for the current farmers market held in the Dothan Civic Center parking lot during the summer for the past several years.
Alabama Kidney Foundation Wiregrass Director Lisa Baity was also in attendance for the County Commission meeting. A proclamation was signed and acknowledged by the Houston County Commission declaring March as National Kidney Month and March 12 as World Kidney Day.
The following items were approved during Monday’s meeting:
» Commission approved to request to approve emergency expenditure from the capital replacement fund for HVAC Air Handler 16 at the Houston County Alabama Health Department
» Commission approved emergency expenditure from the capital replacement fund for HVAC Rheem R410A Heat Pump Package unit for W. Main Storge
» Commission requested to award bid for in-place asphalt and in-place surface treatment to lowest bidder, meeting specs as part of the Rebuild Alabama.
» Commission requested to partner with the Town of Rehobeth and Houston County Schools for pipe installation at Rehobeth Elementary School and Rehobeth Middle School.
The meeting concluded with Culver encouraging everyone to participate in the annual Azalea Dogwood Trail.
Houston County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield encouraged everyone to attend Ashford’s annual Spring Fling. The event will take place near the train depot at 5 p.m. Food vendors, games and entertainment will be available for everyone to enjoy, Friday.
