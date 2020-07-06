Houston County topped 500 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday and is one of two Wiregrass counties labeled as a very high risk area for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH digital dashboard shows 507 cases in Houston County, including 159 cases reported in the last 14 days. The county has tested 9,753 residents for COVID-19 and 5.2% have tested positive.
A county receives a very high risk rating if its COVID-19 cases show a pattern of staying the same or increasing. Geneva County, which holds the distinction of being the last Alabama county to report a positive coronavirus case, is the other high-risk area designated by ADPH with 83 cases.
Since last week, when Gov. Kay Ivey extended her safer-at-home guidelines until the end of July, health and elected officials have been working to slow the coronavirus increase across Alabama with a focus on social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Although Ivey put no new statewide measures in place, several larger communities - Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, and Tuscaloosa - have implemented public face mask requirement for residents. Additionally, Jefferson and Mobile counties, as well as Selma, have public mask mandates.
As of Monday, Fort Rucker is the only Wiregrass area that has a public mask order in place for people on base.
Across the nation, at least 19 states have enacted face mask requirements.
ADPH data shows that Alabama, which reported 44,375 confirmed cases on Monday, an increase of 925 from Sunday, has consistently posted near or above 1,000 new cases during the past two weeks
Statewide deaths remain at 984, and 22,082 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus. To date, 453,592 residents have been tested for coronavirus, and 28,481 of the tests have been performed in southeast Alabama counties.
COVID-19 cases for other Wiregrass counties include: Pike, 437; Coffee, 381; Covington, 370; Barbour, 353; Dale, 299; and Henry, 136. Of those counties, Barbour’s risk factor is high while Coffee, Dale, Covington, and Pike are rated as moderate and Henry is a low-risk area.
Ratings are based on a number of factors including: a high-risk area has posted a decrease in cases for 1-6 days, a moderate risk is a decrease between 7-13 days, and a low risk is when the county’s downward trajectory is 14 or more days (or a total rate of 10% or less over the previous two weeks). Last week, Houston County was rated as moderate and Geneva was low.
State health officials have also recorded 23 deaths in the Wiregrass, including Covington, seven; Pike, five; Houston, four; Henry, three; Coffee and Barbour, two each; and no deaths in Dale and Geneva counties.
Similar to other states, ADPH data is tied to the county of residence for each patient, and no one from out-of-state is included in the COVID statistics even if tests or care is provided in Alabama.
On Monday, Southeast Health’s digital dashboard reported 269 confirmed cases among the 4,746 tests performed since the pandemic started. The hospital has discharged 181 COVID-19 patients and is treating 25. The medical facility has reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths.
Flowers Hospital does not release COVID-19 statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.