City of Hartford residents and businesses are experiencing low water pressure after a 10-inch water line early Friday morning.
Hartford City Clerk Vicky Marsh said the leak occurred at about 4:30 a.m. and drained both of the city's water tanks. As of 9:30 a.m., the tanks have begun to refill, but residents and businesses should expect low water pressure for a few more hours, she added.
Crews continue to repair the leak. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.
Geneva County Schools officials delayed the start of the day at both Geneva County High and Geneva County Elementary schools until 9 a.m. due to the utility issue.
