Fort Rucker officials continue to investigate the death of a soldier who died after being hospitalized Sunday.

According to Fort Rucker’s Public Affairs Office, the name of the soldier is not being released at this time until the next of kin is notified.

Fort Rucker officials were notified at 8:30 p.m. Sunday that a soldier was taken to Southeast Health after experiencing symptoms during a training event.

The soldier was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., according to the public affairs office.

