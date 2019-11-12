dot generic jacks logo

Jack’s opens in Dothan

In case you missed it, Jack’s is now open in Dothan.

The grand opening celebration, “Five Days of Jack’s,” is ongoing and features different giveaways this week at the location at 915 W. Main St. The store opened on Monday.

Customers can visit Jack’s Facebook each day to find out a secret code to win items.

The first Jack’s opened in Homewood in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 172 restaurants in four states serving a Southern-style cuisine featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner.

