Jackson County confirms additional case of COVID-19; 11-year-old diagnosed

MARIANNA -- The Jackson County Health Department confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The patient is an 11-year-old female, who has been confirmed as having contact with a previously identified positive case, according to JCHD.
The patient is currently being isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
“The wide range in positive cases continues to reinforce the fact every age is susceptible to this virus,” said Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin. “Please protect your families, children, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins by practicing social distancing until this pandemic is over. The consequences of not doing so could impact your family for generations to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.