GRAND RIDGE, Florida – In 98 years, Milton Mooneyham’s eyes have witnessed more stories than the Library of Congress could contain.
They have recorded many happy moments like marrying his wife, Louise, and raising their two children. There are the unique ones, like being the subject of a President Donald Trump tweet at a rally in Panama City Beach recently – a tweet the family turned into a canvas for his farmstead.
The eyes, of course, have documented sad moments, like burying Louise after 65 years of marriage.
More than anyone possibly still alive these days, Mooneyham’s eyes provide a gateway to important pieces of world history – especially a first-hand account of The Battle of the Bulge, perhaps one of the most decisive battles of World War II’s European theater.
“At the time, what we fought for was freedom,” he said.
Country boy, world traveler
Mooneyham was born on Sept. 20, 1921, in eastern Jackson County between the Two Egg and Grand Ridge communities. Other than his time in the U.S. Army, he lived there and viewed many a harvest as a farmer.
But there were those fateful years between 1943 and 1945 that provide hours of stories to anyone willing to discuss them with Mooneyham.
“I was drafted before I graduated,” he said. “I went to Camp Blanding (in Florida), which wasn’t that hard to pass. They needed people for the invasion. They let me come back and graduate. In October (1943), they called me up.”
The U.S. Army assigned Mooneyham to the 8th Infantry Division, also known as the Golden Arrow. He needed sharp eyes and intellect to complete his task as a combat engineer.
“We built bridges and removed mines,” he said. “We were in no man’s land. We had to go out in front of the infantry to clear a path.”
Mine removal teams operated in sets of three – the minesweeper, a rifleman, and another soldier who carried a pistol, Mooneyham said. Since the minesweeper could not carry any sort of metal on him since it would affect the readings, the other soldiers defended him while he addressed the mines.
Mooneyham’s other job as a bridge builder carried almost equal importance. Of the 2,532 soldiers of the 8th Infantry who died in action, several perished just crossing the rivers, he said.
“The Nazis would blow out the dams. The water was too swift to cross,” he said.
The bad, the good
The 8th Infantry Division trained for the U.S.’s European invasion in Northern Ireland. The division was out to sea and en route to Normandy, France, when the fateful D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944, began.
Despite trailing the first wave of the invasions, the 8th Infantry Division played a critical role, though the sights at The Battle of the Bulge were unpleasant.
“It was terrible,” Mooneyham said. “It was a draw (valley), and (the Nazis) were on top of the hills, and they would dump everything they could on the 79th (Infantry Division). We went to relieve them.”
Eventually the Allied forces prevailed after the month-long Battle of the Bulge, leading to the crossing of the Siegfried Line, a western wall that served as one of Germany’s key defenses.
Eventually the 8th encountered and liberated a small concentration camp, an image that saddens Mooneyham as he recalls his war stories.
“The worst thing I encountered was the prisoners of war and the Polish workers under Hitler,” he said. “He worked them and then starved them to death. When we talked to them, they didn’t have the energy to speak. They would blink to say they understood us.”
Not all of Mooneyham’s recollections are haunting. He met Gen. George Patton, whom he called “the greatest general to every live in his lifetime.”
In fact, Mooneyham recalls many things Patton said to inspire his troops, though several of those likely could not be printed.
“He was a man that loved his soldiers under him,” Mooneyham said.
Life after war
One thing Mooneyham for sure knows he witnessed in the European theater was God’s providence. For all of his time in battle, the only injury he suffered was a burned hip due to a piece of shrapnel, according to Light Flashes, a publication of the West Florida Electric Cooperative.
“(God) spared my life to be 98 years old. I got my mind, but my body’s wore out,” he said. “I could have been buried on foreign soil.”
Mooneyham returned to the Dellwood community he called home and built a farmstead in 1946. His family includes daughter Hilda de Sercey, son Miriam Mooneyham, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
For all the things he has viewed in life, some norms of today’s culture surprise him, as he begins some of his sentences with the phrase, “I thought I would never see the day…”
“It breaks my heart to see how politics has gotten involved in what should be left to generals,” he said. “They can take a word and twist it and may it say anything they want.”
As a veteran, Mooneyham expressed concern about the culture, especially what he sees as declining freedoms. He believes Americans need to revisit why World War II occurred in the first place, referencing a column Bernard Darty, a French Holocaust survivor, wrote when he donated $1 million to support American wounded veterans organizations in 2017.
“I vividly remember the arrival of the hundreds of thousands of American troops who landed in Normandy to liberate us in June 1944,” Darty wrote for Fox News. “They were our saviors, doling out packets of sweets to half-starved, war-weary children who had almost given up hope for freedom.
“The gratitude I feel to these men is beyond words. They freed our country and they saved our lives. Without American troops, my family and I simply would not have existed.”
Mooneyham knows he has a purpose for living as long as he has, though sometimes he is unsure of it. Perhaps it’s to share what those blue eyes viewed more than 75 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.