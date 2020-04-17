Dothan’s two hospitals posted increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to information released by the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center.
The JIC said that Southeast Health reports its positive COVID-19 tests results at 71, and it has 38 test results pending, including 21 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 30 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 374 patients have been tested, including 265 negative test results. The hospital also reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported it had 19 confirmed positive cases and 8 test results pending. The hospital has performed 264 tests. No coronavirus-deaths have been announced at Flowers.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, ADPH reported 4,568 confirmed cases statewide and 37,848 tests performed. There have been 594 hospitalizations statewide since mid-March.
There have been 148 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, including 96 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19. The ADPH lists Houston County with three reported deaths and Covington County with one death. No other southeast Alabama counties have reported a death.
The ADPH data shows Houston County continues to lead all Wiregrass areas with 64 confirmed cases. Other positive results include: Coffee County (50), Pike County (29), Covington County (19), Henry County (16), Barbour County (15), Dale County (14), and Geneva (2). ADPH records show the counties have performed 1,760 tests, although some tests done at private labs are likely missing from the total.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 651 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Mobile-621; Lee-301; Shelby-248; Chambers-236; Madison-217; Montgomery-207; Tallapoosa-159; Tuscaloosa-152; and Marshall-122.
