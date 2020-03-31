I settle into my chair on the patio, pull the table back a bit for a better wireless connection from inside the house, and begin dialing a number to conduct a phone interview.
Inside, my wife, Linda, is conducting an online Spanish class for her middle school and high school students. I can hear some of the conversations through the door that separates us, but don’t have a clue as to what is being said. No doubt, I should have taken my Spanish classes more serious in high school and college.
Several miles away, my two daughters, Abbey and Rebecca, are at their grandmother’s home participating in college online classes. One is a senior and taking a test. The other, a freshman, is navigating through regular classes for the day.
Both are bummed that they are no longer on campus taking classes where they can better interact with their professors. I had no idea they would miss being in school so much, although I surmise the classroom isn’t the only thing they’re missing.
Like many of you, the wicked coronavirus outbreak has changed my family’s “normal” lifestyle in just two weeks – normal may be changed forever. COVID-19 has turned everyone’s world upside down.
Our work space certainly isn’t the most important aspect of life, but the adjustment is having an impact.
As I conduct the phone interview, sounds of a distance lawnmower and a buzz saw are a bit distracting. So is the air conditioner unit, which is stationed next to our patio, and the occasional passing airplane. I even hear a hoot owl in the distance, although the sounds of the chirping birds are somewhat enjoyable.
I’m used to working in noisy environments. The Eagle newsroom is often a chatterbox – all newsrooms are. There is no cheering in the press box, but that doesn’t block out the sounds of fans roaring and bands playing. Despite those distractions, there’s no other place I’d rather be when game time comes around.
Stories have been written from the front seat of my car, by leaning against a chain-linked fence on a soccer field and in countless hamburger joints among kids laughing and hollering.
So I can adapt to change as well as the next person in complying with social distancing measures being implemented across the globe.
There are definitely pros and cons.
Pros: My daily work attire consists of shorts, tennis shoes, cap and T-shirt. It is kind of nice working outdoors, although I’ve had a few mosquito bites. It can also get a bit toasty under the sun, but the tan is a plus. Walking inside to pour a fresh glass of iced tea and grabbing a chocolate chip cookie on the way back out is a bonus. Being around the people you love most while we go through the scary and uncertain times is comforting.
Cons: The feeling of needing to be on the computer 24/7 so I don’t miss something work-related. Not being able to run home for dinner to get a break from the workday because, well, I’m already home. Instead of yelling across the newsroom, having to communicate by email and phone is getting old fast. I miss my co-workers. Also, there is a good chance I will add a few extra pounds and might need to pull out the scissors so my wife can give me a haircut.
With all that said, I’m thankful we are able to continue providing stories by way of our remote locations. Reporters are trained to be flexible, and newsrooms everywhere are adapting to a quickly-changing profession faster than many companies. We're equipped to get the job done.
My hope is that we all can venture into our communities in the not-too-distant future.
But for now, I’ll get back to work – there are interviews to be done, stories to write and newspapers to publish, both in print and online.
By the way, Linda just tapped on the kitchen window to let me know she doesn’t have another class for 30 minutes in case I need to come in the house and work.
No real need to move. I’ll stay here, right after grabbing another cookie.
Jon Johnson is the Dothan Eagle's sports editor.
