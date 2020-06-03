Kinston Post Office suspends operations

The Kinston Main Post Office in Coffee County has temporarily suspended operations, according to a news release by the U.S. Postal Service.
Mail delivery is not impacted, but customers will need to visit the Opp Post Office to pick up their post office box mail or to conduct retail transactions. The distance between the two post offices is roughly 7 miles.
"The safety and well-being of both customers and employees is of utmost importance to the Postal Service," the news release stated. "We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause."
The Opp Post Office is located at 710 Old Perry Store Rd. in Opp. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. The Opp Post Office is closed on Sunday.
Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website usps.com to get the location of additional nearby post offices and approved postal retail service providers.
