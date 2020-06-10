GreenPal, on-demand lawn care app, has launched its services in Dothan.
The mobile application connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, according to a company press release. The company considers itself “the Uber of lawn care.”
Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google Street View, aerial images and provided lawn details. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Dothan find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
The company is marketing its services as a safe way to procure lawn care services amid the coronavirus by making social distancing a priority.
“Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19,” the release states.
Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Chicago, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis. To visit GreenPal, click here.
