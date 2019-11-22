An informational meeting for a newly formed League of Women Voters of Alabama will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Dothan-Houston County Library.
“The League of Women Voters is coming to the Wiregrass region, ready to study the issues and serve the public through voter service,” announced Kathryn Byrd, new League organizer. Interested members of the public are invited to attend. Anyone age 16 years and older may join the League, including men.
“Right now is a busy time for our nation and for Alabama,” Byrd continued. She noted that Alabama has been celebrating the bicentennial of its statehood throughout 2019. The year 2020 brings the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote. And, of course, 2020 is also a critical year because of the March Presidential primaries in Alabama and the general election in November. Statewide, the League is active in all these events, and we are excited to expand our local efforts to the Wiregrass,” Byrd concluded.
Dothan resident Stephanie Butler said she believes the League offers important opportunities to this region. “The League is a nonpartisan organization that is a recognized force in shaping public policy and promoting informed citizen participation at all levels of government. From the beginning, the League has been an activist, grassroots organization whose leaders believed that citizens should play a critical role in advocacy. It is a nonpartisan organization. League founders believed that maintaining a nonpartisan stance would protect the fledgling organization from becoming mired in the party politics of the day.”
The League is perhaps best known for its voter service efforts, especially those that promote voter registration and provide issues on candidates and on proposed amendments to the Alabama constitution. As Butler noted, all League activities are nonpartisan; the League never endorses or opposes political parties or candidates. The League does take positions based on membership consensus on selected issues, after careful and balanced study at the grassroots level.
Byrd and Butler ask that interested members of the public remember to join them on Dec. 2 at 6:30 at the downtown library.
For further information, contact Byrd at 205-394-5852.
