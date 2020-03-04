Lemonade stand contest added to Azalea-Dogwood Trail

Azalea-Dogwood Festival organizers are sponsoring some friendly competition on the trail scheduled for March 15.
Enterprising kids can participate in the first Lemonade Stand Contest. The categories will be best lemonade, best treats, and best-looking stand.
The festival celebrates the coming of spring to Dothan, and the contest builds on the tradition of lemonade stands on the trail.
“Typically, they’ve always done it on the trail,” said Brad Dunning, vice president of the festival. “Our plan was to judge it beforehand. Go around, check all the stands out, taste the lemonade, taste the food, and score each stand — the appearance, the lemonade and the best treats.”
Ribbons will be awarded in each category. The highest scoring participant will receive a plaque for the best stand and have bragging rights for the year, along with being featured on the website www.azalea dogwoodfestival.com as the first winner.
All kids who participate in the contest will receive a free pass to Water World.
The festival also will award a nugget tray donated by Chick-fil-A to the biggest yard party.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for this year’s procession will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The trail starts at the entrance to Woodland Drive from West Main Street and winds through some of Dothan’s more picturesque neighborhoods.
The Azalea-Dogwood queen and belles from the pageant will board the cars at 2:45 p.m., and the caravan will start by 3 p.m.
Cars can travel along the pink-lined streets and wave to the junior trail belles on lawns along the trail until 4:30 p.m.
People winding through the trail will have the opportunity to win gift cards from local merchants and to purchase lemonade and treats from the neighborhood kids.
The weekend before the trail, the festival will hold its Pound Cake Contest. There is no entry fee. Cakes can be dropped off from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Community Room at Westgate Library.
The categories are traditional and glazed cakes. There will be divisions for youth, amateur and professional bakers.
Ribbons will be awarded for each category, and a $100 prize will be given for the cake with the highest score overall. The overall winner will be asked to ride in the Trail Parade and be listed on the festival’s website.
For information, email azaleadogwood festival@gmail.com or call or text Beth Hemby at 334-791-2384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.