The U.S. Postal Service is all set to help Santa get all his mail delivered to children who write to him in 2019. And here's what you need to know:
First things first, a child has to write a letter and address the envelope to Santa Claus, North Pole.
Parents have a part to play as well, by writing a personalized response to the child's letter and signing it "From Santa." Note: We understand that Santa likes to save paper and usually writes his response on the back of the child’s letter.
Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child.
Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.
Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope.
Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to: North Pole Postmark, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998. Santa’s elves and helpers will take it from there.
Letters must be received by the postmaster no later than Dec. 14, so try to get them in the mail by Dec. 7.
