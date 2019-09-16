A Level Plains wildlife sanctuary says it’s trying to locate the people who recently dropped off a sick baby raccoon for care at the facility – the animal tested positive for rabies.
According to the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Facebook page, a couple who noticed a baby raccoon by the side of the road, south of Enterprise, brought the animal to the sanctuary for treatment.
“Apparently they (the couple) were in a hurry to get back home. Raccoon was wrapped in a shirt and was about 10 weeks old,” the Facebook posting states.
“We are now looking for that couple to notify them that this baby (raccoon) died and tested positive for rabies. This is a serious situation and we need to confirm immediately. If you know of or are the persons in this event please contact us at 334-447-8110…We just want to insure your safety from the possible exposure.”
