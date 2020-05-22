dot generic lifesouth

With the urgent need for blood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeSouth is holding a blood drive next week at Southeast Health.

The LifeSouth community blood centers will be at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 25, and noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

The mobile blood units will set up between the outpatient and emergency departments at the hospital.

