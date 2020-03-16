Southeast Health has limited supplies available to test for the coronavirus or COVID-19.
at this time for the coronavirus.
Hospital officials say the facility is only testing patients who meet certain criteria, which include the immediate need for hospitalization.
Patients eligible for coronavirus testing must:
» Have a consistent fever of 100.4 degrees or higher
» Have symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, difficulty breathing, or sore throat
» Have traveled within the last 14 days to an affected geographic area or been in contact with someone known or suspected of the coronavirus
» Meet in-patient hospitalization criteria
All potential patients must wear a mask upon entering the Southeast Health emergency room and staff is to be notified immediately.
Southeast Health reminds visitors and patients of its Healthy Visitation policy which has been implemented that applies to the hospital, emergency room, and the Women’s Center. The hospital urges individuals with a cold, cough, or a respiratory illness not to visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to visits. As part of the hospital’s Healthy Visitation policy, these restrictions are in place:
» Children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients.
» Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time – healthy only.
» Anyone with flu-like symptoms – whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come – must wear a mask while they are at any Southeast Health facilities. Exceptions to these restrictions can be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances. Check with the nursing station or clinical staff before visiting a patient room or entering a patient care area to request an exception.
» Masks will be required for individuals with fever, cough, shortness of breath, or symptoms of a cold.
» Staff will work to identify visitors and patients at risk for having COVID-19 infection upon arrival.
» Individuals with suspected COVID-19 will then be cared for according to protocol.
Mark Stewart with Southeast Health Media Relations reminds everyone the vast majority of those affected will not require hospitalization.
Those who do not meet the criteria will not be tested at this time, Stewart said. However, as additional supplies become available, the hospital will re-evaluate the criteria and update the community.
