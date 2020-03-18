LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are facing an emergency blood shortage locally after shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus canceled numerous planned blood drives in the region.
“Forced cancelations of blood drives due to COVID-19 continue to negatively impact the blood supply, which endangers those needing lifesaving blood transfusions,” a press release from LifeSouth read.
LifeSouth is the blood bank that provides both of the region’s major hospitals – Southeast Health and Flower’s Hospital in Dothan – with 100% of their blood supplies. It is also supplies hospitals in Geneva, Opp, and Ozark.
An emergency need is declared when LifeSouth Centers have a one- to two-day supply.
“It is day-to-day. We’re looking at collections on a daily basis,” LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator Melinda Hinds said. “We don’t have any extra.”
LifeSouth, which has centers in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, has had to cancel more than 5,000 drives companywide in wake of the outbreak that has caused many of its drive locations – schools and business – to shutter temporarily.
“We have already seen a significant decrease in donations as the outbreak progresses and are facing a critical public health risk if the blood supply continues to decline,” said LifeSouth’s Vice President of Medical Services Dr. Chris Lough.
Hinds said local hospitals are doing OK right now, based on a report from Tuesday, March 17, but orders have to be filled on a daily basis to maintain supply. She said Blood Type O Negative is currently backordered and encourages anyone with the universal donor blood type to donate, although all blood types are needed now.
With the tremendous decline in donations recently, Hinds is actively searching for local churches or businesses that are willing to provide the space for blood drives to address widespread blood shortages.
The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Hinds said they are taking precautions, like making sure beds are at least six feet apart and regularly cleaning beds and equipment to make people feel safe about donating.
“We’re in the middle of a scary situation that we’re monitoring every day; the last thing we want to add to that is a crisis in blood donations,” Hinds said.
To be eligible to donate, persons must weigh 110 pounds or more, bring a photo ID, and be feeling well. A donor must wait 56 days before donating again.
The entire process takes about 30 minutes or so and can be done at a local blood drive, which can be found at lifesouth.org or by calling 888-795-2707, or at Dothan’s LifeSouth Community Blood Center. Appointments can be made via phone or website, but are not necessary.
LifeSouth along with the Food and Drug Administration urges donors to donate blood now and pleads for organizations to host blood drives. Blood donors are needed every day, and anyone who is in good health is encouraged to donate.
Everyone who donates gets a T-Shirt from LifeSouth and some retailers may offer gift cards at the drives they host, but individual drives vary.
Upcoming local community blood drives coming up are as follows:
>>Dothan, Eye Center South, March 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
>>Ozark, Walmart on U.S. Hwy 231, March 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
>>Enterprise, Walgreens on Rucker Boulevard, March 20, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
>>Dothan, Walmart on South Oates St., March 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
>>Enterprise, Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle, March 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
>>Ozark, Walmart on U.S. Hwy 231, March 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
