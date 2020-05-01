Local counselor sees increase in marriage issues, online social apps involving children

With the Alabama Safer-at-Home Order in effect, Living Waters Counseling is still seeing an increase in clients needing assistance in marriage counseling and issues concerning children using the internet for social activities.
Many businesses across the state remain closed or are offering limited services.
“These are trying times for everyone, but some may be facing harder times than others,” said Living Waters Executive Director Dr. Virginia Mayer. “With so many couples facing loss of employment or cut in pay, that brings financial troubles, and financial troubles can bring stress to marriages. Not to mention we have couples spending more and more time together without having a break apart, when they usually may be at work or continuing their education. Now they are home together with no break and some just don’t know how to handle the situation of constantly being together.”
Mayer urges clients to take this time to focus on their marriage, not add stress to the marriage.
“We can’t focus on the darkness in life,” Mayer said. “Use this time to get closer to your spouse. A couple has to work together to make a marriage work; and that couple needs to know one another. If someone continues to focus on darkness, the possibility for depression will increase. Take this time to strengthen your family and strengthen your relationship with the Lord.”
Along with seeing an increase in couples needing marriage counseling, Living Waters is also seeing an increase in children needing counseling from seeing or participating in inappropriate online social activities.
“Schools are closed and many children can’t go over to a friend’s house, or really participate in any activities that require children to gather,” Mayer said. “So, to have any kind of social life, many children are turning to social media just to keep up with their friends and what their friends are doing. However, this can cause a dangerous situation for children if their social media activities are not monitored.”
Mayer believes the dangers of social media can be overwhelming for children and teenagers. Children and teenagers are open to see whatever is available online, whether it’s appropriate or not.
“Social media has been a part of children being social for some time, however, now social media is everything due to our current situation. With that being said, and parents are well aware their children are spending more and more time on their phones and computers, parents, I urge you monitor your children’s phone,” Mayer said. “Take time to check the apps your children are accessing. Most importantly, have personal contact with your child. Let them know they can talk to you about anything. Keep the door open.”
