After several days without a new case of COVID-19, Dothan’s largest hospital, Southeast Health, logged an additional six cases over the weekend, according to COVID-19 data released by the local Joint Information Center.
The Monday JIC report shows Southeast Health at 92 positive test results and Flowers Hospital with 32, increasing the combined cases by nine compared with Friday’s report of 115.
The JIC releases COVID-19 information for the two hospitals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice a day on its website.
Additionally, Southeast Health reported it has 20 coronavirus test results pending, including 16 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 45 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 482 patients have been tested, including 371 negative test results. The hospital has reported 13 deaths.
Flowers Hospital reported in addition to its 32 confirmed cases it has three test results pending. The hospital has performed 383 tests, and has reported no coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide have reached 6,499 and approximately 73,997 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 872 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 222 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 98 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include Houston County, 79; Pike County, 64; Barbour County, 34; Covington County, 34; Dale County, 25; Henry County, 22; and Geneva, eight.
Mobile County has eclipsed Jefferson County to lead the state with 930 confirmed cases. Jefferson County reports 842 cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Lee (368); Shelby (315); Marshall (310);Chambers (289); Montgomery (288); Tallapoosa (276); Madison (213); Tuscaloosa (195); Baldwin (166); and Etowah (125).
