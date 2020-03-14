In the days of COVID-19, things change quickly.
The Southeast Alabama Highland Games co-founder Chris Wren was excited on Thursday when talking about the upcoming event in Dothan. By Friday, he was writing a Facebook post announcing the event had been postponed until the fall.
With news of Alabama’s first case and a recommendation by the Alabama Department of Public Health to cancel or postpone large gatherings of 500 people or more, local events are taking a hit.
Event organizers and venue operators are being cautious in light of growing anxiety over the spread of a new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Foster Fest, which attracts large crowds to downtown Dothan, was canceled for the month of April.
Country musician Gene Watson postponed his March 20 concert at the Dothan Opera House for July 24, and “Price is Right Live” scheduled for April 2 will instead be at the Dothan Civic Center on July 30. Tickets will be honored or ticket-holders will be eligible for refunds at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.
The Zonta Club of Dothan postponed its international food festival until May, and Temple Emanu-El postponed its popular Deli Day event until the fall.
Jessica Parker, director of merchants and marketing for the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said staff and board members were waiting to make a definitive decision on April’s Foster Fest, but the Friday press conference by the Alabama Department of Public Health pretty much made the decision for them to cancel the event.
Foster Fest attracts attendees of all ages from children to older adults and easily meets the definition of a large gathering, but the street festival also puts people close to each other, Parker said.
“We are elbow-to-elbow in several areas of our event,” Parker said. “When you have music stages and things like that, people are going to be close together and they’re going to be dancing and having a good time. Nobody is following a six-foot rule.”
Parker said the DDRA will monitor the coronavirus situation as the date for May’s Foster Fest approaches.
“Our number one priority as people and part of the community is not just that we are redeveloping downtown and we are creating great quality-of-life events, but we are also always keeping in mind the safety of our festival-goers, of our community, and really trying to consider what is best for everybody,” Parker said.
Some organizers trudged forward, hoping for the best.
“We are doing what everyone is doing,” said Pam Snead, executive director of the Eufaula Heritage Association, which is gearing up for its annual Eufaula Pilgrimage and Tour of Homes April 3-5. “We are monitoring it daily. At this point, we’re planning a great pilgrimage.”
Activities associated with the Eufaula Pilgrimage, such as an afternoon tea, have sold out and Snead said the event attracts visitors from all over the Southeast who come to tour the city’s historic homes. Precautions would be taken during the event and the association’s board will be meeting to discuss the situation leading up to the event, Snead said.
The pilgrimage is a longtime tradition for many and the heritage association’s largest fundraiser.
“It keeps us going,” Snead said.
Organizers of other large gatherings like the Piney Woods Arts Festival in Enterprise have not reached final decisions on events.
Ken Thomas, president of the Coffee County Arts Alliance, said he plans to recommend the Piney Woods festival be canceled for 2020. The alliance meets Monday, Thomas said.
Dothan Performing Arts Director Marshall Perry said he’s been talking to promoters for acts scheduled to appear at the Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House.
Operations staff members are regularly wiping down surfaces touched by people throughout the day – countertops, arm rails, handrails, elevator buttons, door knobs and handles, Perry said. Surfaces are wiped down with antibacterial and antiviral wipes. Lysol spray is also used, and hand sanitizer stations are located in both the civic center and the opera house.
“We want everyone that comes to the civic center and opera house to feel confident in what we’re doing here and to feel comfortable and to enjoy an event,” Perry said. “We do what we do so the public can escape the world for a few hours.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.