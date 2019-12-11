Local haunted attraction gives back to the Columbia community

COLUMBIA - In today’s times, smaller towns have to work hard to keep their fire and rescue departments functioning on a smaller budget. That’s why Todd Chandler, owner of Columbia Manor, was determined to give back to the community once his dream of owning and running a haunted house became reality 11years ago.
“Opening a haunted house was a dream of mine for years,” Chandler said. “With the town’s support here we are, and we are going strong.”
During a Columbia Town Council meeting Monday, Chandler gave the Columbia Fire/Rescue $9,645.18 from ticket sales, mostly from ticket sales and $95.18 from donations given by visitors attending the haunted house.
“As a way of giving back to the community, for not only the town’s support for me, but for the support the town has shown the manor. I am proud to give back to the community. Columbia Manor brings thousands of people to Columbia annually, and we are proud to call Columbia our home. Giving back to the community means a lot to all of us. I also want to thank all the customers who have helped make Columbia Manor a success. Without the town’s support, the volunteers, and the customers, we could not give back to the community. So thank you all.”
The Columbia Fire/Rescue Department is a huge asset to the city of Columbia, Chandler said, adding that the members are dedicated to making sure the residents of Columbia are served during an emergency situation. Columbia Manor is dedicated to supporting the department, he said.
During the past 11 years, Chandler has given more than $71,000 to the Columbia Fire/Rescue Department.
According to Columbia Fire Chief Clint Wright, the funds donated by Columbia Manor will go towards replacing the funds used to repair the rescue’s front line ambulance and any equipment needed to help serve the residents of Columbia.
“We recently spent $6,800 on repairing the motor in our ambulance,” Wright said. “By spending that amount, we used a huge portion of our available funds, and this donation will go back in our available funds.”
Chandler reminds everyone renovations and plans are already under way for next year’s haunted event.
