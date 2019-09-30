EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was recently published in the Dothan Eagle’s Wiregrass Pride 2019 edition. It’s now being shared on a variety of our digital and social media platforms.
The Latin root word lig means “to tie or bind,” and fittingly for hospital chaplains, the root provides the base for English words like “ligament” and “religion.”
While ligaments connect one bone to another, religion binds people into a common belief system, said Tim Mayhall, Southeast Health’s director of spiritual care. And both play a valuable role in the health of patients when they visit medical facilities.
“Our understanding is whenever people’s beliefs and values are honored, when they are included and empowered, then the patient is more able to comply with the demands of their care,” he said. “They’re more able to participate in helping to sculpt their plans and goals in care.”
Though they take different approaches to their jobs, Mayhall and Flowers Hospital volunteer chaplain Wayne Krist provide services that many patients, families and hospital employees embrace.
“When they say you don’t get paid as a chaplain ... I walked into Sam’s the other day, and this lady walked up to me and gave me a hug,” Krist said. “She said, ‘You don’t know how much your prayers meant to me.’ That’s my payment.”
Part of a plan
Of course when a patient arrives at Southeast Health, he or she encounters doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. In some situations, after a patient has settled into the hospital, Mayhall may offer input on the next step in care.
On average, about 20% of patients experience “acute spiritual and psychological stresses,” and research suggests some conditions lend themselves to those problems more often than others, Mayhall said.
“We have a sense of the specific psycho, social and spiritual stresses faced by individuals with certain diagnoses,” he said. “A person with open-heart surgery becomes several times more likely to develop spiritual depression and feelings of alienation and sadness.
“Alienation and sadness – we think of these as spiritual illnesses. Spiritual resources are part of the toolkit of our lives. They help us to navigate the big changes in our life.”
That is where Mayhall and a team of volunteers step in. In certain situations, many palliative, Mayhall offers insight into the care plan of the patients.
Sometimes the spiritual conversations reveal hurdles that prohibit a patient from getting better.
“When a patient is having trouble complying with their plan of care … they may start coming to a hospital a lot over the course of a year,” he said. “We know there’s a problem there, but what is that problem? Is it they’re depressed and having a hard time keeping up with their meds, their schedules? Is it financial?
“Do they have a church? Is that church aware of what’s going on with them and supporting them?”
Those scenarios highlight the importance of including spiritual matters in patient care.
“The ability to make meaning of our experiences and to find hope in the midst of difficulty – these are uniquely human needs,” Mayhall said. “Spirituality is a part of everything that we do here. We use words like peace, and peace in the ancient sense means more than just the absence of war. It means health in one’s body, health in one’s relationships, health in one’s work, health in the land.”
Sometimes the plan includes assistance from clergy outside of the hospital. Mayhall, ordained in ministry by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, has studied other religions as part of his Association of Professional Chaplains certification – but cannot perform some of the rituals required of some faiths.
That is why Mayhall can call certain faith leaders, like those in the Muslim, Catholic and Jewish communities, at a moment’s notice and get a response.
“Every kind of belief system that’s under the sun is here in the Wiregrass, and we serve 16 counties,” he said. “All of those beliefs and values should be honored and included, and that’s what we try to do. I’m a clinical spiritual professional, and that means I provide clinical spiritual care for everyone regardless of what their belief system may be.”
Going to the chapel
While Krist – like Mayhall – ministers on an individualistic level, he tackled a goal he believes benefited Flowers Hospital as a whole when he first started as a volunteer chaplain – the creation of a chapel.
“I’ve had so many compliments on this from people I didn’t know cared about a chapel,” he said. “This here has been a great ministry for this hospital.”
For years Flowers operated a chapel, but over time, hospital officials deemed they needed the space for offices. Krist viewed a chapel as God’s house, just like some refer to churches as God’s house, and a need for Flowers.
“They didn’t realize how important this room is because you go into these waiting areas, and they get pretty full,” he said. “A lot of times it’s hard to pray. A lot of people come in here and pray. It’s so quiet.”
If the comments Krist received didn’t support his idea, the amount of donations he received to create the chapel did. His church, Ridgecrest Baptist, supplied an altar while his Sunday school class donated chairs.
Hospital personnel supplied several decorations, including a beautiful original painting of Jesus.
Krist, who retired from four different companies, called chaplaincy his best assignment.
“If I could pick the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s this. I get more blessed than I can bless somebody,” he said. “I love sharing Jesus Christ, and it gives you such an opportunity. This here has been a great ministry for this hospital.”
