Houston County District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield hails from a line of military veterans, which is why he felt comfortable addressing a crowd of them in Dothan Monday.
“My father was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. I served in the Tet Offensive,” the Vietnam veteran said. “My son was in the United States Marine Corps. My brother fought in Korea. It’s so welcoming to speak in this family (of veterans).”
Sinquefield was one of a few local officials to speak to a crowd of military service members – past and present – at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3073’s annual Veterans Day program. The program included several patriotic tributes, including a flag-folding ceremony from the Rehobeth High Navy JROTC program, and the playing of the theme songs of all U.S. military branches.
The tributes honored those who sacrificed time with families – and their health—in defense of America and its values, said state Rep. Paul Lee.
“If you have food, you can thank a farmer. If that food is on your table, you can thank a trucker. If you can eat that meal in peace, thank a veteran,” Sinquefield said. “The willingness of American veterans to sacrifice has earned our everlasting gratitude.”
Those contributions are why Lee said local officials desire to provide great services to veterans. On the state level, lawmakers have instituted tax credits for businesses that hire veterans and offered free pistol permits to veterans who meet minimum standards, Lee said.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba noted the city has made a strong push to obtain a Veterans Administration long-term healthcare facility the organization plans to build somewhere in southeast Alabama. He touted the city’s current medical facilities and hospitality assets as reasons the clinic should be in Dothan.
“Dothan can provide more, and it doesn’t stop there,” he said. “We can do more (for veterans).”
Saliba also thanked veterans for their continued contributions to community organizations that have occurred outside of their military service.
