Even though Friday morning’s forecasts indicate Hurricane Dorian may stay east of the Wiregrass, local emergency officials continue to monitor the storm’s progress.
Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said local officials initiated preparations for the storm, a Category 2 hurricane as of late Friday morning, on Thursday. While most tracks indicate Dorian will turn to the north and east before reaching the Gulf of Mexico, National Weather Service meteorologists did not express a high confidence in those models, he noted.
Forecasters expected to develop more confidence in their predictions by Friday afternoon, but if Dorian reaches the Gulf of Mexico before making the projected turn, it could affect the area much more significantly.
“They told us Michael was nothing, and in 24 hours it was a Category 4 storm,” Judah said. “If it hits the Gulf, it will impact us more. Regardless, we’ll experience some rain and thunderstorms.”
For emergency personnel, initial preparations included coordinating response resources with the state EMA office, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the American Red Cross and other first-responder groups. Judah encouraged Wiregrass residents to analyze their emergency plans and stock up on needed materials like canned goods, water, and batteries in case Dorian approaches.
Meanwhile potential evacuees from the Florida peninsula – in Dorian’s direct path – have placed several calls to local hotels and the Dothan Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Dothan), said Visit Dothan executive director Aaron McCreight. Several have booked rooms for Monday, and those reservations may carry into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Despite the Labor Day holiday weekend, McCreight said Visit Dothan staffers will continuously monitor hotel vacancies and update the public through their social media channels, the electronic sign outside of their offices and through emails to the media.
McCreight noted his organization also has a plan in place in case Dorian approaches the area while hotels are filled – a situation that developed during Hurricane Irma. Irma weakened to a tropical storm before reaching the area, lessening its impact.
