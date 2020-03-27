Local officials are urging people to follow procedures and protocols in a new statewide health order that will close certain non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said following the guidelines issued Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris will help keep local resources from being overwhelmed by a surge in infections.
The two addressed the media during a Joint Information Center press conference at the Dothan/Houston County EMA office.
Saliba said healthcare workers and emergency responders are on the front lines of the public health crisis.
“Their protection is part of the reason why we have the protocols that are being put into place by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the governor’s office,” Saliba said.
Saliba compared the situation to October 2018, when Hurricane Michael grew from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in a matter of days.
Nearly 24,000 of the city’s 30,000 electrical customers were without power after the storm passed. Saliba said the coronavirus threat is just as real.
“Different people have different expectations, but I want you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that we take this very seriously,” Saliba said.
Culver said the city and county are working together to coordinate the information being passed on to the public.
“We do know that the new order does lower the number of people that can group together from 25 to 10,” Culver said. The rule can affect gatherings like weddings and funerals.
“This is a very, very aggressive virus from a contagious aspect,” Culver said.
Many businesses closed in the order can still do online sales, curbside, and drive-through business, but have to keep their doors closed to the public.
Both Culver and Saliba urged people to support local businesses. Unemployment claims in Alabama and throughout the nation rose dramatically last week as layoffs and business shutdowns swept across the country.
Saliba said city, county, state and federal resources are being focused on preventing the spread of the virus.
The mayor said the public can get the best information from the government websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Alabama Department of Public Health and the governor’s office.
Matt Blevins, chief operating officer at Flowers Hospital, said as of midnight Thursday the hospital had tested 38 patients for COVID-19. “We currently have six tests pending” but no confirmed cases yet, he said.
Blevins said the hospital is going to continue to report results to ADPH and to the Alabama Incident Management System.
