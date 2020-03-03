Across the Wiregrass on Tuesday, there were a handful of local races on the ballot. Here are the results available at press time Tuesday night.
All results are unofficial until certified by local election officials:
Dale County
» County Commission, Republican ballot
Commission chairman:
Mark Blankenship — 3,677
Jeff Jordan — 3,620
Provisional votes still to be counted.
District 2
Donald O. Grantham — 768 (x)
Steve McKinnon — 651
» Geneva County:
» Board of Education, Republican ballot:
District 2
Jonathan Eubanks — 345 (x)
Kelli McAllister — 242
District 5
Lisa Baine — 332 (x)
Timothy “Chuck” McKnight — 203
County Commission, Republican ballot:
District 4
Wade Fulford — 525 (x)
Sandy Hammer — 390
Henry County
» Board of Education, Republican ballot
District 2
Eddie L. Chambers Sr. — 397
Tyrone Watson — 554 (x)
Houston County
» Board of Education
Superintendent:
David Sewell — 3,338
Brandy White — 4,714 (x)
District 2
Scott Long — 742
Rickey Moore — 740
Provisional votes still to be counted.
Other area counties will be reported in Thursday’s edition of the Eagle and online at dothaneagle.com.
