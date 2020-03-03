2020 elections buttons
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS/

Across the Wiregrass on Tuesday, there were a handful of local races on the ballot. Here are the results available at press time Tuesday night.

All results are unofficial until certified by local election officials:

Dale County

» County Commission, Republican ballot

Commission chairman:

Mark Blankenship — 3,677

Jeff Jordan — 3,620

Provisional votes still to be counted.

District 2

Donald O. Grantham — 768 (x)

Steve McKinnon — 651

» Geneva County:

» Board of Education, Republican ballot:

District 2

Jonathan Eubanks — 345 (x)

Kelli McAllister — 242

District 5

Lisa Baine — 332 (x)

Timothy “Chuck” McKnight — 203

County Commission, Republican ballot:

District 4

Wade Fulford — 525 (x)

Sandy Hammer — 390

Henry County

» Board of Education, Republican ballot

District 2

Eddie L. Chambers Sr. — 397

Tyrone Watson — 554 (x)

Houston County

» Board of Education

Superintendent:

David Sewell — 3,338

Brandy White — 4,714 (x)

District 2

Scott Long — 742

Rickey Moore — 740

Provisional votes still to be counted.

Other area counties will be reported in Thursday’s edition of the Eagle and online at dothaneagle.com.

