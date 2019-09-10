Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting first responders to eat for free on Sept. 11.

According to its Facebook page, first responders can stop and dine at Logan’s from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday only.

“As a small token of our appreciation, we’re giving all first responders a free American Roadhouse Meal on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 3 until 6 p.m. Thank you, first responders.”

Learn more about this special offer: logansroadhouse.com/9-11-first-responders.

