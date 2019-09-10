Logan’s Roadhouse is inviting first responders to eat for free on Sept. 11.
According to its Facebook page, first responders can stop and dine at Logan’s from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday only.
“As a small token of our appreciation, we’re giving all first responders a free American Roadhouse Meal on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 3 until 6 p.m. Thank you, first responders.”
Learn more about this special offer: logansroadhouse.com/9-11-first-responders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.