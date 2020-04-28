For two weeks, employees at Eagle Eye Outfitters have been getting ready for May 1 – cleaning, painting, taking inventory, and doing maintenance around the store.
On Friday, for the first time in more than a month, customers will be able to walk through the doors of the Dothan clothing store and actually shop.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a mad dash or a mad rush, but at least it opens our doors to where we can try to start making some revenue,” Eagle Eye co-owner Susan Anderson said. “I just wish the restaurants could have that same opportunity.”
Much of the state’s economy shut down in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that has spread around the globe.
It’s been a tough month, Anderson said.
“It’s been crazy,” she said. “We had to furlough our entire staff … We lost 85 to 90 percent of our sales for the month of April.”
During a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Kay Ivey stopped short of fully reopening Alabama’s economy, instead beginning with a phased approach that allows a limited reopening for retail stores and beaches. Elective medical procedures can also resume. The amended “safer-at-home” order will take effect when the state’s current stay-at-home order expires Thursday at 5 p.m. Restrictions on gatherings at churches, entertainment venues, restaurants, and salons will remain in place.
Eagle Eye Outfitters was able to bring employees back two weeks ago after getting a federal relief loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. Anderson said Eagle Eye will open with shorter hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will limit the number of people in the store at any one time.
“We have plans for social distancing in the store,” Anderson said. “We’ve got six-foot increments established on the floor for checkout and we’re providing (personal protective equipment) for any of our staff that decides they want to wear it.”
Tuesday’s announcement was not what hair stylist Raven Barfield McDonald wanted to hear, although she was prepared for it.
“It’s just hard to know exactly what to do next,” said McDonald, who owns Advanced Hair Designs on Montgomery Highway in Dothan.
Being self-employed, it’s not unusual for McDonald to not pay herself if the salon has a bad week or month. Documenting that has made getting workman’s comp and federal relief loans a challenge. She’s applied but has not been approved.
“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” McDonald said. “If you have a terrible week, you don’t get to pay yourself. …You pay your bills first and hope for the best in between.”
But, McDonald’s vintage clothing store The Raq, which is located within the salon, will reopen by appointment starting at noon on Friday. Customers can visit The Raq’s Instagram feed to make a shopping appointment and McDonald plans to have only have one customer in the shop at a time.
“I think it might be fun because I’ve always wanted to do more personal styling, so that will give me some one-on-one to really get into it and just be with my customer and give them some suggestions,” McDonald said. “They may feel more comfortable to try on some things they usually wouldn’t.”
At Naomi & Olive in downtown Dothan, owner Christy Keyton plans to reopen on Monday. She will have social distancing and cleaning measures in place along with limiting the number of customers in her store. She’ll also encourage contactless payment methods like Apple Pay. Keyton’s coffee shop, Bird & Bean, is attached to the retail store, but a gate will separate the two businesses. Bird & Bean will continue offering to-go orders that customers must call in and pick up from a set of tables located at the coffee shop’s entrance.
Naomi & Olive does not have a website, but Keyton posted an inventory tour of the store on Instagram and said she’ll likely continue some new approaches she implemented for customers – including deliveries and curbside pickup on Wednesdays and Fridays. She even started Facetime shopping for customers.
“I’ll put them on Facetime and we’ll walk around the store and I shop with them,” Keyton said. “… It’s working and we’ll probably still offer and do that because there’s still going to be some people scared to come out of their house.”
Like other retail business owners across the state, Keyton and Anderson were frustrated by the social distancing requirements that shut down mom-and-pop stores but allowed big-box retailers to remain open because they sell groceries and have pharmacies.
Anderson said many of their friends own small businesses and they have all shared information during the closures.
“Even in our small business community, we’re all pretty close-knit,” she said. “It hurts my heart to see our local restaurant owners not being able to open up the same time we are because I see where they would be able to be just as safe as any grocery store that you could walk into ... It’s ludicrous to me.”
