T-shirt and hat sales with the message “Love Dothan” have helped raise money for a local nonprofit.
A fundraiser by Playmaker Embroidery to benefit Wiregrass 2-1-1 began April 15 and wrapped up last week. Playmaker Embroidery sold Love Dothan T-shirts and hats and donated $2.11 of each sale to Wiregrass 2-1-1. On Wednesday, Playmaker Embroidery presented the nonprofit call center with a check for $1,677.45.
The money from the sales will contribute to keeping the call center’s doors open, said David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1’s executive director.
“This is incredible for us,” Duke said during a Wednesday press conference. “If you know anything about nonprofits, that goes a long way.”
The Love Dothan campaign was launched in January during a presentation by Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper. The campaign features different aspects designed to enhance the quality of life in Dothan.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 covers seven counties in Southeast Alabama. People can call 2-1-1 to learn about community resources that can help with housing, job training or employment services, food assistance, clothing and health care. The nonprofit has three employees and 14 volunteers who answer calls.
Duke said calls related to COVID-19 or related to the pandemic have climbed due to people becoming unemployed and needing assistance. Like other nonprofits, Wiregrass 2-1-1 has felt the strain of the pandemic and the fundraiser could not have come at a better time.
“It’s changed all of our lives dramatically,” Duke said of the pandemic. “It’s not only changed people personally, it’s changed how we operate as small businesses, for profit and nonprofit.”
Wiregrass 2-1-1 is partnering with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Dothan to provide information on how people can volunteer in the community. The list is under the “Love Dothan” tab at wiregrass211.com.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who works for Playmaker Embroidery and attended the check presentation with owner Ben Coale, said the business thought the fundraising partnership with 2-1-1 was a good fit and a good way to affect the mood of the community.
Nearly 800 shirts were sold during the fundraiser.
“We have a great community, and Love Dothan has grown thanks to our city manager, and at Playmaker we wanted to help the feeling — that good, positive feeling — in the community,” Culver said. “And when we started thinking about it, we thought about 2-1-1 and we thought about a good way to not only create good vibes in the community but also to support a good organization like 2-1-1.”
