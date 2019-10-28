dot generic fall back time change clock
Don’t forget to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time will officially end at 2 a.m Central Time on Sunday, Nov. 3.

This move happens everywhere across the U.S. except in Hawaii and the majority of Arizona, which do not observe the time change.

The next time change will occur will be on March 8, 2020, when we’ll all “spring forward” an hour.

